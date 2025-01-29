https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975676SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with a cosmic theme, featuring vibrant, colorful light shards. Captured from a dynamic, wide-angle perspective for immersive effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 44.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare