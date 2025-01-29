https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975680SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video of purple bokeh lights, shot from a straight-on angle. Soft, circular patterns create a dreamy, atmospheric style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare