https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975723SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing, swirling vortex of vibrant purple and blue hues, captured from a top-down angle, resembling a cosmic portal in a sci-fi video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare