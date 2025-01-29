https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975788SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy cafe interior with wooden tables and warm lighting, captured from a low angle. Ideal for a relaxing ambiance in a video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare