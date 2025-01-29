https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975821SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cinematic video shot of a wine cellar with a low-angle view, showcasing rows of wooden barrels under soft, ambient lighting for a rustic feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare