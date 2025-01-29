https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975860SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical video concept with a low-angle view of an open book on a wooden table, casting a glow as a luminous moon floats above it.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare