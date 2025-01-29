https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975866SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A magical tree with glowing orbs grows from an open book on a wooden table. Captured from a low angle, this fantasy concept resembles a video game scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare