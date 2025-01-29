https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976386SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a vibrant red tulip with dewdrops, captured at a low angle. The blurred background adds depth, ideal for a nature video theme. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.55 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.8 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.27 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare