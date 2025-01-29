https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976387SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a tulip in a sunlit garden, captured from a low angle. The soft focus and lens flare evoke a dreamy, cinematic video style. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.36 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.63 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.14 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare