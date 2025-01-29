https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976551SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman smiling while holding a corgi, captured in a close-up shot. The video style is warm and intimate, highlighting a joyful, affectionate moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare