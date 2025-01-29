https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976561SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video background with soft pink and purple hues, featuring a blurred, vertical angle. The dreamy style evokes a serene, ethereal mood. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.08 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.78 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.28 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare