rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976572
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Top-down video shot of vibrant red roses in full bloom, creating a lush, dense floral pattern with rich green leaves as a backdrop. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.28 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.32 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.51 MB

View personal and business license