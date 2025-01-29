https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976572SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of vibrant red roses in full bloom, creating a lush, dense floral pattern with rich green leaves as a backdrop. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.28 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.32 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare