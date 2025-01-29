https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976698SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a glowing microchip on a circuit board, highlighting futuristic technology. The video style is digital and high-tech.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 89.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 56.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare