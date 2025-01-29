https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976741SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures a cityscape through a rain-speckled window, with a bokeh effect and a slightly tilted camera angle, creating a dreamy ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare