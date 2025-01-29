https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976776SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Minimalist video scene with a close-up angle of a white vase and green leaves on a wooden table, blurred background enhancing simplicity.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare