https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976813SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene winter landscape with snow-covered trees under a cloudy sky. Captured from a low angle, perfect for a calming nature video backdrop. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.42 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.58 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.6 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare