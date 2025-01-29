https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976824SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic robot in a high-tech lab, captured from a low angle. The scene resembles a sci-fi video game with neon blue lighting and digital screens. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.34 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.09 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.78 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare