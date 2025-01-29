https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976832SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a bald eagle soaring over rugged mountain peaks, showcasing a breathtaking bird's-eye view of the vast landscape. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.75 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.6 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare