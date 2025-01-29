https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976923SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a plant emerging through a cracked pavement, symbolizing resilience. Shot from a low angle, highlighting growth against adversity.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare