https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976928SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a blooming water lily on a pond, captured from a low angle. The serene scene highlights nature's tranquility and beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare