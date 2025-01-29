https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16976965SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Serene sunset video with a low-angle view over a calm lake, capturing the reflection of the sky and silhouetted reeds in a tranquil scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare