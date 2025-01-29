rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977018
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Two aliens examine a glowing orb in a futuristic spaceship. Low-angle shot enhances the sci-fi video theme with neon lights and dark ambiance. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.86 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.89 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.4 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.46 MB

View personal and business license