https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977029SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a grape cluster with water droplets, shot from a low angle against a backdrop of green leaves and blue sky. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.3 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.12 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.26 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare