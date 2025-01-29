rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977037
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video angle of a butterfly on a sunflower, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details in a natural setting. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.35 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.52 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.88 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.29 MB

View personal and business license