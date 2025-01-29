https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977041SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of vast desert dunes with sparse vegetation, showcasing sweeping curves and shadows under a clear sky, creating a serene landscape. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.74 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.59 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare