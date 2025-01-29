https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977052SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of assorted coins scattered on a wooden surface, captured from a low angle, emphasizing texture and metallic shine. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.16 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.61 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare