https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977058SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene garden scene with cherry blossoms in full bloom, captured from a low angle, ideal for a tranquil video backdrop. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 40.1 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.15 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare