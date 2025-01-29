https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977061SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures cherry blossoms in full bloom from a low angle, highlighting their delicate pink petals against a clear blue sky in a serene garden setting. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 46.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 33.47 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare