rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977071
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a tree trunk with fresh green leaves, captured at an oblique angle, highlighting texture and growth in a natural setting. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.83 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.84 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.53 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.03 MB

View personal and business license