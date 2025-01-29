rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977083
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene forest scene with a deer grazing, captured from a low-angle, creating a tranquil, natural video atmosphere with soft, dappled sunlight. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.79 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.88 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.86 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.55 MB

View personal and business license