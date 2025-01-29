https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977104SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Dramatic low-angle video shot of a vintage ship's ornate bow, showcasing intricate carvings and rich wood tones against a calm sea backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare