https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977116SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot capturing city lights reflecting on wet pavement, creating a dreamy, bokeh effect in an urban night setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare