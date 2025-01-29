https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977261SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video capturing a serene autumn forest with vibrant red and orange leaves covering the ground, set against a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 112.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 58.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare