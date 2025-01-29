https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977267SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a minimalistic, empty room with wooden floors, showcasing natural light from a large window and scenic view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 961.61 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare