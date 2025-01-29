https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977269SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of an empty, sunlit room with white walls and beige carpet, showcasing minimalist design and natural lighting through a window.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 990.93 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare