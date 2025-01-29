https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977284SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a Gothic-style cathedral with intricate stonework and a large rose window, framed by trees under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare