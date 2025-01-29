https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977298SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures modern skyscrapers at sunset from a low-angle, highlighting glass reflections and urban architecture against a clear sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare