rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977302
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A minimalist video concept featuring a cardboard box. Shot from a low angle, the box is centered against a neutral background, highlighting simplicity.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.5 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 654.84 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.46 MB

View personal and business license