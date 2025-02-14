SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264cowanimalwoodenlightsinteriorfilmclipfarmClose-up video of a calf being bottle-fed in a rustic barn setting. The low-angle shot captures the nurturing moment in natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic farming collage remix, editable instant photo frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219516/aesthetic-farming-collage-remix-editable-instant-photo-frame-designView licenseAesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681030/aesthetic-baby-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseAesthetic farming element png, editable instant photo frame collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217752/png-aesthetic-animal-barnView licenseEditable farming collage remix, aesthetic instant photo frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219513/editable-farming-collage-remix-aesthetic-instant-photo-frame-designView licenseCow natural feeding mobile wallpaper, editable farming collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220619/cow-natural-feeding-mobile-wallpaper-editable-farming-collage-remix-designView licenseAesthetic farming phone wallpaper, editable agricultural collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220618/aesthetic-farming-phone-wallpaper-editable-agricultural-collage-remix-designView licenseEnd animal cruelty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957676/end-animal-cruelty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652675/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654693/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBubble cow png, creative livestock animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9143984/bubble-cow-png-creative-livestock-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm animal, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381084/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseFarming vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874984/farming-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseFarm life Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482847/farm-life-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWhole milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517606/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseOrganic livestock poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11662444/organic-livestock-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFarm life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482846/farm-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11623963/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnimal welfare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866246/animal-welfare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license