https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977360SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept of green electric energy with a swirling vortex. Top-down camera angle emphasizes the intense, abstract style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare