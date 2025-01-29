rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977406
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A cozy video scene of a dog sleeping on a couch, captured from a low angle. Warm lighting creates a relaxed, intimate atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.13 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.29 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.91 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.95 MB

View personal and business license