https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977407SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cozy scene of a dog sleeping on a textured blanket, captured from a low angle, creating a warm, intimate video atmosphere in a dimly lit room.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare