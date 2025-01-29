https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977470SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a plate of seasoned rice with chunks of meat, showcasing a rustic, appetizing style with a focus on texture and detail. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.3 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.07 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare