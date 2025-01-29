https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977757SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video showcasing a cozy library with a low-angle view along a wooden bookshelf filled with books, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.62 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.01 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.27 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare