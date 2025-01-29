https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977862SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical video scene with a low-angle shot of a robed figure, surrounded by glowing symbols and torches, evoking a magical, ancient ritual atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare