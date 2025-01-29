https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977890SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dramatic wide-angle shot of a post-apocalyptic cityscape with crumbling buildings under a cloudy sky, evoking a dystopian video game atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare