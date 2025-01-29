https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977896SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A samurai with a glowing sword stands on rocks against a mountain backdrop. Low-angle shot enhances the epic, cinematic video game style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare