rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977934
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial video shot captures a paraglider soaring over a cityscape with dramatic cliffs, showcasing a breathtaking bird's-eye view and vibrant colors.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.67 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.15 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.05 MB

View personal and business license