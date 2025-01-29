https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16977954SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopA mesmerizing top-down video view of a black hole with colorful light trails spiraling around, creating a cosmic and dynamic visual effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare