https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978005SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a woman sitting on a rock in a glowing, colorful water setting, creating a dreamy, surreal video atmosphere with floating bubbles.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare